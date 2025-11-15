Savant Capital LLC Takes $748,000 Position in Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after acquiring an additional 213,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 290,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrana Health Stock Down 1.7%

Astrana Health stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. Astrana Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Astrana Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

