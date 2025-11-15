Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 3,854 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 489.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.