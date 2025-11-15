Critical Analysis: Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 3.16% -114.44% 3.23% Accel Entertainment 3.34% 27.51% 6.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Playtika and Accel Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.55 billion 0.60 $162.20 million $0.24 16.92 Accel Entertainment $1.23 billion 0.69 $35.25 million $0.50 20.55

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Accel Entertainment. Playtika is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Playtika and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 5 3 0 2.22 Accel Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Playtika currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.78%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.85%. Given Accel Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Playtika.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Playtika has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Playtika on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

