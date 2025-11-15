Head to Head Review: Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) versus Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Interparfums and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interparfums 11.03% 16.45% 11.14% Honest 1.85% 3.86% 2.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Interparfums shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Interparfums shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interparfums $1.46 billion 1.92 $164.36 million $5.11 17.11 Honest $378.34 million 0.76 -$6.12 million $0.06 43.00

This table compares Interparfums and Honest”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Interparfums has higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Interparfums is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Interparfums and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interparfums 0 1 5 1 3.00 Honest 1 5 2 0 2.13

Interparfums presently has a consensus target price of $145.60, suggesting a potential upside of 66.53%. Honest has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 107.36%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Interparfums.

Volatility & Risk

Interparfums has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Honest has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interparfums beats Honest on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interparfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.