Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $937,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,382,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 58,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 646,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 215,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $12.75 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

