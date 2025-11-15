Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,764.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cormark cut shares of Fairfax Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.9%

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$2,291.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,360.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,360.84. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$1,836.92 and a 12 month high of C$2,522.33. The stock has a market cap of C$50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$52.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.72 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile



Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

