Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SCGLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Societe Generale Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Societe Generale Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Societe Generale Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09. Societe Generale Group has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Societe Generale Group had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Societe Generale Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 216.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. Societe Generale Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Featured Stories

