Head-To-Head Survey: Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Strawberry Fields REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Strawberry Fields REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -43.90% -7.79% -5.30% Strawberry Fields REIT 2.98% 6.64% 0.52%

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strawberry Fields REIT has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Strawberry Fields REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Strawberry Fields REIT pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Strawberry Fields REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Strawberry Fields REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Franklin Street Properties and Strawberry Fields REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strawberry Fields REIT 0 2 1 1 2.75

Strawberry Fields REIT has a consensus price target of $12.55, suggesting a potential upside of 4.15%. Given Strawberry Fields REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strawberry Fields REIT is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Strawberry Fields REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $109.50 million 0.99 -$52.72 million ($0.45) -2.33 Strawberry Fields REIT $145.39 million 1.09 $2.50 million $0.62 19.44

Strawberry Fields REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strawberry Fields REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Strawberry Fields REIT beats Franklin Street Properties on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.