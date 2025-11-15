Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE CPK opened at $134.68 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $140.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CFO Beth W. Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $660,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,722.95. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,909.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 94.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 292.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 77.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.