Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,330 price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,573 to GBX 1,530 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,801 to GBX 1,790 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,474.17.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Persimmon

Persimmon Trading Down 2.0%

PSN opened at GBX 1,248.11 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,030.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,168.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,216.34.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 36.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Persimmon had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Persimmon will post 98.2810615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Persimmon

In other news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,133, for a total transaction of £80,805.56. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.