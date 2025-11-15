Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

MGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Metagenomi from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Metagenomi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Metagenomi by 482.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 39.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of MGX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Metagenomi has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 287.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Metagenomi will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

