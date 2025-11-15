Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Price Target to GBX 190

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 to GBX 190 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 143 on Wednesday. Motorpoint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 and a 1-year high of GBX 190. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.46 million, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.43.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 3.20 EPS for the quarter. Motorpoint Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Motorpoint Group will post 3.5133843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

