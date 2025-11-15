Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,047 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF $VTC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Raine Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raine Group LLC now owns 63,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

