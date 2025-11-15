Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,350 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,350 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 661.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after purchasing an additional 693,473 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,281,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 209.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,870 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,845 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $39,925.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,129.16. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($8.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIRI

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.