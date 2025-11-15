Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,252 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF $MGOV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MGOV opened at $20.52 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.