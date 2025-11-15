Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Corporation $MBWM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,299 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth about $3,209,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 321,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 0.1%

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Corporation has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $52.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mercantile Bank from $47.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mercantile Bank from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBWM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Nelson F. Sanchez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,337. The trade was a 39.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.