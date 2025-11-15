Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,116,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,719,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,104.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,543,000 after acquiring an additional 88,142 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $1,025.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $938.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,028.66. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $845.56 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.