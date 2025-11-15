Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 261.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 510.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

