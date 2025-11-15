Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,136 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 287.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 139,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 103,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,170,000.

Shares of CLOI opened at $52.92 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

