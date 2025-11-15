Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8%

NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.