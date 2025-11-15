NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $4,166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637,089.80. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.