Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,481 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,804,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 572,193 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $7,459,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQNR. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.46 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

