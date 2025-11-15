Savant Capital LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 288.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of RACE opened at $417.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.00 and its 200 day moving average is $464.92. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $372.31 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.20% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.290- EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $529.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.29.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

