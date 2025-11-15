2,537 Shares in Dave Inc. $DAVE Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,537 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dave by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,992 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dave in the second quarter valued at $2,870,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave during the second quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dave by 4.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.06, for a total transaction of $1,077,811.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,197 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,427.82. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $18,812,264.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,854 shares in the company, valued at $50,167,419.12. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,943 shares of company stock valued at $50,301,987. Company insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.
Dave Price Performance
Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.95. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. The business had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dave declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (up previously from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Dave from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.25.
Dave Profile
Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.
