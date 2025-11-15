Northland Capmk Weighs in on Graham’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graham in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Graham had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.43%.The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Graham has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GHM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Graham from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Graham from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHM stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 459,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after buying an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 316,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Graham by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 281,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,043,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

See Also

