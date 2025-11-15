Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $140.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4%

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.47. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.60. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 68.35%.The company had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 83.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.