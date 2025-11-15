FY2026 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Boosted by Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Desjardins lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now expects that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORLA. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

ORLA stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 81.6% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 266,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 119,620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Orla Mining by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,139,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,667,000 after buying an additional 1,296,774 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

