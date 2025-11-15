Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CAE Earnings

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.50 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.45.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.92. The firm has a market cap of C$11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. CAE has a twelve month low of C$28.98 and a twelve month high of C$41.38.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter.

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

