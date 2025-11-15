Stefan Demmerle Sells 15,000 Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,500.80. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stefan Demmerle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $330,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $110,234,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 36.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after buying an additional 1,188,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,989,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

