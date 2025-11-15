Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ MNST opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,584,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,157,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,283,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,262,000 after buying an additional 7,137,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 467.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,849,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,996,000 after buying an additional 5,641,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.