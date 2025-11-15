FY2026 EPS Estimates for Thinkific Labs Decreased by Analyst

Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSE:THN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Thinkific Labs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
