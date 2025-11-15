Research Analysts Set Expectations for CWCO FY2026 Earnings

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Consolidated Water in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.24%.The company had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.90 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.51. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 182.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Consolidated Water by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,755 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $158,579.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,350. This trade represents a 82.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

