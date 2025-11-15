SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $457,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $650.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.59.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.4%

Microsoft stock opened at $510.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.