Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) CEO Sells $1,082,764.88 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 44,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,082,764.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,452.59. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijay Manthripragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Vijay Manthripragada sold 44,983 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,112,879.42.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Lane Generational LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 852,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 533,986 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 584,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

