Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 37,346 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $113,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $133.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.