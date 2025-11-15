Insider Buying: GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) Director Buys $832,500.00 in Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) Director Charles William Jr. Griege bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $832,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 344,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,464,823.70. This trade represents a 7.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GBank Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GBFH stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of -1.15.

Get GBank Financial alerts:

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. GBank Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GBank Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,323,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GBank Financial during the second quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,087,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBank Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,832,000.

Several analysts recently commented on GBFH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GBank Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut GBank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GBFH

GBank Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GBank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.