Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) CFO Sells $1,025,150.00 in Stock

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly Nooney sold 14,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,025,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,704.70. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Black Hills by 4,115.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKH. Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Black Hills from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.