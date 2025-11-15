Scotiabank Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $80.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ventas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Ventas Trading Up 1.0%

VTR opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $78.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,300. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 652,618 shares of company stock worth $47,791,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,557.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 76.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Ventas by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

