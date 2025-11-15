Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) EVP Acquires $957,000.00 in Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Christel bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $957,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.3%

BLMN stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $576.92 million, a PE ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $928.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.59 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.