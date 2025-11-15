iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $76.98 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

