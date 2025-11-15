CFO4Life Group LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 39,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 650,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,373,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 533,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $276.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

