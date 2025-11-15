Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in Comcast by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.88. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

