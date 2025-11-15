Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $723,000 Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 9,416,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,320 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $25,116,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Teradata by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 776,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,658,000 after acquiring an additional 728,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 73.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 871,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 369,477 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. Teradata Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

About Teradata

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.