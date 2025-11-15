Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 97,063 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,063 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $108,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 862 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $321.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $622.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.65 and its 200 day moving average is $320.06.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

