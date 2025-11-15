Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,251 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $86,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,797. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.18. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.