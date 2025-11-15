Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 13,699 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $91,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

