Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $700,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,741.52. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NYSE:FERG opened at $242.38 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

