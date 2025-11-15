Critical Contrast: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) versus LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and BRT Apartments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $364.34 million 7.47 $44.53 million $1.90 24.21 BRT Apartments $95.76 million 2.90 -$9.79 million ($0.51) -28.59

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments pays out -196.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 24.07% 4.34% 2.30% BRT Apartments -9.51% -4.57% -1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 BRT Apartments 1 1 1 0 2.00

LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.75%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats BRT Apartments on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.