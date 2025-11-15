Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,835 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 99.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.60 price objective on Paramount Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $6.60 target price on shares of Paramount Group and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.20 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.
Paramount Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
