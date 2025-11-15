TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Head-To-Head Comparison

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TH International and Biglari”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $190.59 million 0.46 -$57.32 million ($1.52) -1.74 Biglari $362.11 million 9.64 $333.66 million $146.34 10.46

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biglari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Biglari shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Biglari shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TH International has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TH International and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Biglari 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -26.38% N/A -16.11% Biglari N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Biglari beats TH International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and operates oil and natural gas properties offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

